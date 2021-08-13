Police launch appeal after Crawley man goes missing
Police are concerned for the welfare of a Crawley man who has gone missing today (Friday, August 13).
Friday, 13th August 2021, 5:58 pm
John Laing, 23, is described as being of a slim build, with brown hair and beard and is thought to be wearing a dark blue hooded top with light coloured trousers.
He was last seen this afternoon in the vicinity of Crawley town centre.
Anybody who sees John is asked not to approach him and to call 999 immediately, quoting serial 754 of 13/08.