Police looking for missing Crawley teenager

Police are looking for teenager Djamellie Baronet who is missing from her home in the Three Bridges area of Crawley.

Police said the 14-year-old was last seen at 7pm on Friday (February 7) and believe she may have travelled to London, specifically to the Hackney or Thornton Heath area of the city.

Djamellie Baronet went missing on February 7 SUS-200802-141945001

Djamellie is described by police as black, 5’ 7”, large build, black afro hair with extensions and a scar on her forehead. She was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket with fur on it, black leggings and black trainers, according to police.

PC Ruth Ford said, “We are concerned for Djamellie as she is only 14 and is vulnerable. If anyone has seen her or has any information about her whereabouts, please let us know.”

Anyone with information can report it online to Sussex Police or call 101.