Police response after reports of someone with axe at Hassocks station

Police reports of someone with an axe at Hassocks railway station.

Officers attended the railway station last Tuesday (June 25).

Hassocks station. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Officers went to the area of Hassocks railway station at 6.45pm on Tuesday (June 25), after a report that someone with an axe was there.

“No trace was found of any such person or any incident but the officers spoke to the source of the information.”

