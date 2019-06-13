Pop star releases music video filmed on a Sussex pier

A chart-topping pop star has released a music video filmed on a pier in Sussex.

Last month, Will Young was spotted filming the video for his latest single My Love on the roof of the amusements arcade and in the southern pavilion of Worthing Pier in Worthing, West Sussex. The final product was released on YouTube yesterday (June 12) and has 12,000 views.

Will Young has released his music video filmed on Worthing Pier YouTube ugc Buy a Photo

