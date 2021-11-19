Lucy Langdon, from Crawley Down, has so far raised £440 for the Greenaway Foundation. A charity which was founded by Darren Greenaway, of Greenaway Residential estate agents.

The Greenaway Foundation helps families in need by providing them a Christmas they deserve. They allow companies to sponsor food items and most of the wishes from their wishing tree are sponsored by the members of the public.

Lucy’s mum Jo was very proud of what her daughter had achieved.

Lucy Langdon from Crawley Down challenged herself to 5000 skips for The Greenaway Foundation.

She told us: “We couldn't be prouder of Lucy and her friends for embracing this challenge and thinking of others at Christmas time.

“To date we have raised £440 but would love to achieve £500 which could buy 20 wishes (presents) for local children.”

Lucy would like to encourage more children to have a go.