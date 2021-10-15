‘Prolific shoplifter’ banned from Crawley retail parks

The ban was imposed on Ryan Higson, 33, as part of a Criminal Behaviour Order imposed on him when he appeared at Crawley Court on Wednesday.

Sussex Police applied for the five-year order aimed at ‘curbing his offending.’

Higson, of no fixed address – who was said to have 44 previous convictions for 127 offences – was also convicted of a number of thefts committed in the town over the summer.

Ryan Higson

A police spokesman said: “He stole items including handbags, bedding, and food and drink, worth a combined total of more than £1,000, from a number of premises.

“He pleaded guilty to all offences and was given a nine-month community order, requiring him to attend drug dependency sessions.

“He was also ordered to pay costs and compensation for his crimes.”

The Criminal Behaviour Order prevents Higson from entering any commercial retail premises in Crawley or Gatwick where he has been banned by the owner/occupier. It also prevents him from remaining on any retail premises when asked to leave by staff or loitering around any property where he has been banned.

He is also barred from entering any Crawley retail premises without funds to pay for purchases.

And he is also banned from entering the County Oak Retail Park, Crawley and Acorn Retail Park, Crawley.

PCSO Kieran Chappell, of the Crawley and Mid Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are delighted to have obtained this Criminal Behaviour Order for Ryan Higson.

“His behaviour and offending has been causing significant loss to the businesses of Crawley for a considerable period of time.