£2,000 sponsorship boost for Crawley Down Residents Association and their Gig on the Green event

Gig on the Green, which is taking place on both Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 of June this summer. The housebuilder has donated a total of £2,000 towards the event which will go towards the overall running of the event.

Commenting on the donation received from Taylor Wimpey, Andrew Metcalfe, Chairman of the Crawley Down Residents Association, said: “We are very excited for our Gig on the Green event to take place this year, especially after all the support we have received so far.

“Taylor Wimpey’s donation is massively appreciated by all of us and we cannot thank them enough. We’re inviting all of our locals to join us on the village green for a fun afternoon of live music, great local bands, musicians and more!”

Commenting on the donation, Mary O’Brien, Sales & Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “It has been an extremely challenging year for everyone, so it is great to see the local community picking itself back up and getting back into the swing of things.

“We recommend anyone interested in the event to secure their tickets now before it’s too late. This is definitely one to look forward to for all of the residents in Crawley Down.”