Public consultations to be held over 2,750-home north Horsham development

Landowners behind plans to build a massive new housing estate north of Horsham are to hold two public consultation events next month.

The site has planning permission for 2,750 homes, 500,000 square feet of new employment space, an education campus - the new Bohunt Horsham school - along with a sports hub and new pedestrian, bicycle and road connections.

Land earmarked for the north Horsham development SUS-190830-115553001

The site was taken over by landowners Legal & General from Liberty Property Trust last December.

Initial preparation works have already begun with the removal of hedgerows ahead of the construction of a new roundabout where the A264 meets Rusper Road.

The improved roundabout is needed before the new Bohunt Horsham school - which is expected to open in September 2021 - can be built.

Legal & General are to stage the first of two drop-in events on Tuesday November 5 from 2pm-8pm at The Holbrook Club in North Heath Lane.

A spokesman said: “The drop-in events will give the community a chance to meet the Legal & General development team, find out more about what is currently happening on the site and what is planned for the coming months.”

The second event will be held at the same venue on Saturday November 9 from 10am-4pm.

The spokesman added: “Legal & General will update the community on the next stage of the new roundabout works and present proposed changes to the approved plans for Rusper Road north of the new roundabout.

“Legal & General will also be giving local people the opportunity to help shape future plans for the local centre, priorities for the sports hub, and how green spaces are designed and used.

“The events will also provide an opportunity for residents to find out about the North Horsham Community Land Trust, an initiative being supported by North Horsham Parish Council working with local residents.

“Representatives of the Community Land Trust working group will be at the events to explain the initiative, potential benefits for the community and how local residents can get involved.”

Sebastian Balcombe at Legal & General said: “Since acquiring the site late last year, we have been working hard to review the approved plans and consider whether improvements can be made.

“We’re very keen to discuss our plans with the community and ask local people how we can support local needs.

“Legal & General is committed to creating sustainable communities that deliver social and economic value to local areas.

“These events are the first stage in a long-term dialogue with the local community and we look forward to working together to support the future of Horsham.”

More information will be available to view at www.landnorthofhorsham.co.uk from November 6. The Legal & General development team can also be contacted on 020 7323 3544 or via email at info@landnorthofhorsham.co.uk