Public outpouring of joy over little lost dog found after 11-day hunt

Hundreds of people are celebrating the safe return of a little dog who went missing for 11 days after disappearing down a rabbit hole.

The dog - named Quinn - touched the hearts of a whole community when news of his disappearance spread.

He went missing on May 3 when sniffing out a rabbit hole while on a walk with his owner Melissa Moremon at Sandgate Park, Storrington.

Teams of people joined in as a massive hunt was launched for the little dog - a mascot at the RSPCA headquarters in Southwater where Melissa works.

He was finally found yesterday by a woman out walking her own dog near to the spot where he first disappeared 11 days ago.

Now news of his safe return has sparked a public outpouring of joy. Hundreds of people have posted good wishes on social media.

One woman said: “This is the best news ever! So relieved the little tinker is back.” Another said: “This is amazing, so very happy to hear this great outcome!”

“Oh my goodness, what fabulous news,” said another.

And another posted: “This is AMAZING and made all my arm hairs stand on end!”

Morag Pitt posted on the County Times website: “The whole of Storrington have been following/searching and loving this little dog. Such good news.”

Melissa herself added: “I am touched at how everyone has taken us into their hearts.

“Bless you all and thank you again for your support. It is truly amazing.”

Quinn is currently recovering at the vets after his ordeal but is expected to return home shortly.

