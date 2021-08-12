Residents fight to save historic Sussex village pub

The Oddfellows Arms in Pulborough has been shut since lockdown and local residents now fear that it will not reopen.

However owners Enterprise Inns say they plan to reopen the Grade II listed 17th century pub ‘as soon as possible.’

But, meanwhile, residents have launched a petition to have the pub declared ‘an asset of community value.’

The Oddfellows Arms, Pulborough

Hundreds of people have already signed the petition, organised by Elizabeth Hunt. She said: “One of the few remaining pubs in the village, the Oddfellows Arms has been a focal point of Pulborough village social life for hundreds of years.

“We would like Horsham District Council to recognise its status and register it as an Asset of Community Value to help the community protect it from being redeveloped or converted.

“The pub will require significant investment to bring it back to life, but as a locally owned facility, the pub will regain its position as a centre of village activity.”

But a spokesperson for The Oddfellow Arms said: “It is our intention to reopen the pub as soon as possible following the completion of some outstanding legal probate matters.”