Residents hit out at ‘mad cap’ plans for new mini town near Billingshurst

Proposals to build a new 3,500-home ‘mini town’ near Billingshurst have been denounced as ‘mad cap’ plans.

A development company known as Our Place is proposing to build the homes, along with schools, a health centre, road and rail improvements and provide employment space on a greenfield site at Adversane.

Adversane. Photo courtesy of Google Maps

The company says 3,500 jobs will be created in the area.

But local residents from Billingshurst, Broadford Bridge, and Adversane have formed a protest group known as BigSTAND to fight the proposals.

The plans have been submitted to Horsham District Council for inclusion in the council’s Local Plan which is currently being consulted on. No decisions have yet been made.

Chairman of the BigSTAND action group Julian Trumper said: “This mad cap new town proposal is wrong in so many ways. Building on 150 hecatres of greenfield land in the countryside is probably the most unsustainable way to build new homes.

“There is no infrastructure to support the 3,500 houses and 3,500 jobs claimed by the developers.

“The roads will be swamped with more cars and our railway stations and trains will not be able to cope with the extra demand from commuters.

“This new town plan should be rejected.”

He added: “It makes much better sense to concentrate new development either in places where the jobs, infrastructure and public transport are already, or in new settlements large enough and well enough located to support a full range of new facilities. This ill-thought out proposal is the worst of all worlds.”

He said that even if the developers were able to create 3,500 jobs, there was no evidence these would be taken by residents, leading to extra commuting in and out of the area.

He added: “With 3,500 new houses and 3,500 new jobs there will be significantly increased traffic and congestion on the A29 and B2133 and within Billingshurst, Pulborough, Adversane, West Chiltington and surrounding area.”

See https://www.change.org/p/horsham-district-council-residents-against-the-adversane-development-plan