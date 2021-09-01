Richard Place Dobson help raise more than £2,700 for St Catherine’s Hospice in Footgolf championship

Established in 1983, St Catherine’s Hospice is a local charity providing expert hospice and end-of-life care for people in West Sussex and East Surrey. They help around 2,100 terminally ill people, family members, friends and carers each year in their homes, at their day Hospice, and on their wards.

Matthew Tyson, Managing Director at RPD, said: “St Catherine’s touches the hearts of so many people. One of our footgolf entrants sadly lost a brother only a few weeks ago, and a few others have lost loved ones during the Covid crisis, many of whom benefitted from the existence of the hospice in their final days. As a firm, RPD selects a charity each year based on nominations from all its team members; a vote decides the winner."

Matthew Tyson and the Richard Place Dobson team

RPD was overwhelmed with the number of teams that signed up for the event this year, so much so that they held two sessions to cater for the 29 teams, one at 16:00 and the second at 18:00. The world number 1 Foot Golfer, Ben Clarke, also joined and supported the event this year by ‘donating himself’ to two teams.

Congratulations to DMH Stallard and Homes Partnership for winning their respective sessions. DMH Stallard were overall champions! Lawrence Morley of DMH Stallard recorded the evening's longest drive, and Paul Calloway of Homes Partnership won the nearest pin competition.