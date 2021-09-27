Rising Horsham pop star Josie Proto films music video at Crawley school

A number of children had the opportunity to appear in the video and create parts of the set.

The children have been involved in the video project from its conception and worked with the art director, Macy Trieu-Dingle, on parts of the set for the shoot. Macy also ran a Q&A with the children about her career.

The music video will be released in two weeks time.

It has been an exciting week for children at Atelier 21 Future School today, as rising British singer/songwriter, Josie Proto, from Horsham, chose the school as the backdrop to her latest music video - ‘Problem Child’.

One of the children at Atelier 21, Omar said: “It was really exciting being involved in the music video because I really liked learning about sets and how filming is done – it’s fascinating. It was such a cool experience.”

Josie, who has featured on 'Radio 1 Introducing' and achieved a top 10 with her EP on iTunes, was drawn to film at Atelier 21 because its progressive nature meant that the message of the song fitted well with the ethos of the school.

At the heart of the UK’s first ‘future school’ is creativity, collaboration and building mental agility for the future, where learning is facilitated through self-directed projects and a whole day a week is dedicated to learning outdoors in the wild.

Hayley Peacock, Head of School, comments: “The song ‘Problem Child’ reflects Josie’s personal experience where she felt school had repressed her creativity.