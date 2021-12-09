Robin Robin: RSPB teams up with Netflix for Christmas adventure trails at Sussex nature reserves

Robin Robin is Aardman’s new festive stop-motion musical tale about a young robin trying to fit in, which debuted on Netflix last month.

The RSPB has partnered with Aardman and Netflix to host bespoke Robin Robin adventure trails on over 30 of its nature reserves around the UK, including Pagham Harbour and Pulborough Brooks.

These fun-filled trails will allow the whole family to experience the festive joy of Robin Robin, all while spending time in the great outdoors.

Running until January 10, young adventurers will learn to sing like a robin, find their very own superpower, and use all their senses to connect with their robin within.

An activity booklet will help children complete all the challenges and be rewarded with a certificate for completing the trail and becoming a brilliant robin.

Audio trails will also be available at both RSPB nature reserves in West Sussex, voiced by Bronte Carmichael, the voice actor for Robin Robin.

Other activities on offer include, storytelling events at both nature reserves and nest building at Pulborough Brooks.

The sites will be offering Robin Robin-themed food and drink so the adventurers can refuel in style.

The RSPB shop at Pulborough Brooks will also have Robin Robin books, an exclusive Robin Robin pin badge and products on offer to help families look after robins and other wildlife at home this winter.

Roy Newnham, visitor experience officer at RSPB Pagham Harbour nature reserve, said: “We are so excited to be working with Aardman and Netflix to celebrate the festive magic of the robin with families at RSPB nature reserves in Sussex.

“They’re one of the UK’s most beloved birds and a true Christmas icon.

“Our new trails will immerse families in the Robin Robin story and bring it to life in our reserve’s special green spaces.

“We hope the film and our adventure trails can inspire everyone to discover robins and the other wildlife that they share their homes with, and to enjoy exploring nature.

“Our Robin Robin activity pack also includes activities and ideas on how you can help robins and other wildlife at home this winter.”

Dan Ojari and Mikey Please, co-creators and directors of Robin Robin, said: “It’s a dream come true to be partnering with the RSPB, bringing our Robin into their wonderful reserves and helping families connect with the wildlife around them.

“The story of Robin Robin plays with a misunderstanding between ‘the Who-mens’ and birds and we’re thrilled to support any effort that will help bring our two worlds closer together.”