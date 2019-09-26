Rogate Pumpkin Patch prepares for halloween event

Halloween fun will once again be returning to Rogate Pumpkin Patch with a week-long special event.

From October 25 to 31 Rogate Pumpkin Patch’s popular open event will be taking place, where families can enjoy a whole host of events including pumpkin picking, crafts, a spooky slime lab, maze in a maize, vintage fair, street entertainment and games. Rogate Pumpkin Patch will be open from 10am with last entry at 4pm. For more information visit www.facebook.com/rogatepumpkinpatch/. Entry prices will be released in October.