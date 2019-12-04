Santa swaps his sleigh for a sports car for trip to a Crawley garden centre

Santa swapped his traditional sleigh for a sports car when he arrived at his Christmas Grotto.

And hundreds of excited people visited Squire’s Garden Centre in Crawley last Saturday (November 30) to see Santa’s grand arrival.

Santa arrives in style at Squire's Garden Centre

Santa arrived at Squire’s in Horsham Road to open his magical Christmas Grotto, which is open every weekend, then every day from Monday December 16 until Christmas Eve.

As well as seeing children’s faces light up when they see Santa and receive a beautiful wrapped gift, visitors will also get a warm glow, as they will be benefitting a local charity.

Tickets cost £6 per child, with £1 from every visit being donated to Squire’s chosen charity, Carers Support West Sussex.

There is no need to book for the grotto, simply turn up on the day. For full opening times visit: www.squiresgardencentres.co.uk