School in Crawley sets up counselling service for students through centre of excellence

A secondary school has set up a counselling support service for students in response to growing demand.

Thomas Bennett Community College has created a counselling service through the development of a centre of excellence for trainee counsellors.

It says schools across West Sussex and the whole country are experiencing increased levels on mental health presentation. The school has developed a cost effective, fresh approach to supporting their students combined with the development of a centre of excellence for trainee counsellors.

Starting three years ago with the backing and support of headteacher Stuart Smith, and counselling supervisor Tara Cresswell, the college began a pilot programme, recruiting final year counselling training students to support the college’s aim of better supporting students in need of the service.

These therapists in training are all passed to practise and are closely, clinically supervised. During the first year, a robust system of recruitment, management and clinical supervision was developed and the service has now grown to a total of nine therapists - while only requiring funding for one.

The qualified therapist supervises the trainees and works to support best practice. The result has been that caseload waiting lists of around 54 students and waiting times of around six months in some cases, has been reduced to one or two and these are allocated within two to three weeks. While complex cases are still prioritised, the medium to lower level cases will also be supported, preventing further escalation of issues.

Although short-term therapy exists, the school is now also able to provide long term therapy for those needing it. For example, a year 11 student presenting at the beginning of the year will be supported right through to their exams and not discharged after just six or 12 sessions. Staff are more likely to refer any student struggling with the knowledge that they will be seen promptly increasing opportunity for therapeutic support.

Tara Creswell said: “We are immensely proud of our counselling service at Thomas Bennett. The benefit to our students and staff is huge and we have really noticed the impact it is having around the school.”

In addition to the service for students, the school recognizes the importance of teacher’s emotional welfare and the impact this has on their performance. The counselling service is also able to provide 1-1 sessions for staff as a wrap-around approach to the students themselves.

Mr Smith said: “The service is running superbly. Being able to ensure that students receive the support and help they need in a timely manner is incredibly important to us. This scheme has allowed us to do our very best by the students and ensure that counselling is available as soon as it is needed.

"Also, the support we are able to offer staff to ensure that they have access to these vital services is also brilliant. We are really proud of what we have achieved and how effective the programme has been.”