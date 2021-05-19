School pays tribute to ‘hugely talented’ year 10 student after ‘devastating’ death in Southwater Country Park

Robyn Skilton, a year 10 student at Millais school died on May 7, police said.

Millais headteacher Dr Alison Lodwick has paid to Robyn as a ‘caring and supportive friend’.

Dr Lodwick said: “The whole school community at Millais is deeply shocked and saddened by the devastating news of the death of Robyn who was a member of our year 10.

“Robyn has left such a void in many people’s lives which cannot be filled.

“A caring and supportive friend, thinking of others before her herself; whose unique style made its mark with both students and staff, in her very short life.”

Robyn was a ‘hugely talented artist’ with a portfolio of creative pieces which reflected her view of the world, she added.

Dr Lodwick said: “Robyn was a quiet soul who used her artistry to explore her feelings.

“Through her creativity she expressed a deep emotional empathy for others and displayed amazing tenacity for what she believed.

“No words can describe the absolute and utter loss which has and will continue to be felt by all who knew and cherished Robyn.