‘Serious concern’ for missing Lindfield man, 22

Police say there is serious concern for the welfare of Lucas Renshaw, 22, and are appealing to anyone who sees him to call 999.

A spokesman said: “Lucas was last seen leaving his home address in Lindfield around 5am on Wednesday (August 11) and there is serious concern for his welfare.

“He is described as white, around 6’ 1” in height, of slim build and with black hair and facial hair.

Lucas Renshaw

“When last seen, he was wearing a black sweatshirt and travelling on foot.