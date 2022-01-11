Sheep saved from West Hoathly cesspit

A sheep was rescued from a disused cesspit in West Hoathly this morning (Tuesday, January 11).

By Jacob Panons
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 5:52 pm

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) spokesperson said, “Ewe won’t believe what our WSFRS technical rescue unit found at the bottom of a disused cesspit in West Hoathly this morning.

“She is now back on dry land and has been reunited with her shepherdess.

“Though a bath might be a good idea before she rejoins the rest of the flock.”

WSFRS' technical resuce unit found the sheep at the bottom of a disused cesspit in West Hoathly. Picture from WSFRS SUS-221101-174338001
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service