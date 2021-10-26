Six Crawley establishments awarded a 5 star food hygiene rating

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: St Barnabas Cafe at St Barnabas Pastoral Centre, Worth Road, Pound Hill, Crawley; rated on October 20

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all

• Rated 5: Turtle Bay at Unit 2, 100 High Street, West Green, Crawley; rated on October 20

• Rated 5: Chopstix at Chopstix Crawley, Food Court Kiosk 5, County Mall, Station Way; rated on October 12

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: White Hart at 65 High Street, Northgate, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on October 12

• Rated 5: Shades at 85 High Street, Northgate, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on October 11

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: