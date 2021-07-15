The 34-year-old says that Slimming World has been his saviour during the last 17 months and says it has kept him ‘on the straight and narrow’.

And from Monday, July 19, his groups at Maidenbower Junior school on Thursdays at 6pm and Bewbush Community Centre, Dorsten Square on Wednesdays at 6:30pm will reopen.

Chris Knowles

Knowles is delighted to be back. He said: “Slimming World has been a saviour in keeping me on the straight and narrow in lockdown.

“It wasn’t always easy but knowing my consultant and my fellow group members where there with me every step of the way in our virtual zoom groups week in week out made things so much more manageable.

“This is also meant I was able to support my members through a difficult time as well, with care and compassion ad the belief we would all be together for real again one day soon.”

Knowles, who lives in Three Bridges, also said Slimming World has made him a healthier fitter person and has really boosted his self esteem and confidence.

He said: “The warmth, kindness and support I receive each week just encourages to keep up my new healthy habits I have formed over the years.

“The best bit is it’s not a diet it’s a lift style change. You get a huge sense of community and family spirit in group, a sense of belonging and that’s why I am pleased to be able to be throwing open my doors to my local community once again.”

And now he would like to invite others to join his group.

He said: “So if there is anyone reading my story and thinking I need to do something about my lockdown weight then come along and join our family. No judgement no humiliation no worries.

“Just me to hold your hand and our fellow members to support you to a new healthier you.”

To celebrate the return Chris’ group is running a new six week countdown course where you can get six weeks worth of slimming for the price of 5 and get a new recipe book entitled Happy Days.

Chris said: “We have very safe groups and you can check out my Facebook page Slimming world with Chris Knowles Crawley West Sussex to find out more or call 07857211391. I can’t wait to fling open those doors and see all my gorgeous members’ again face to face.”