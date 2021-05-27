Smile for the camera! Brilliant reader photo captures fox looking happy in Crawley garden

And Worth resident Eva Groom captured this brilliant photo of a delighted looking fox in her garden.

Eva has named the regular visitor Millie, after her late mother.

You can see a picture gallery of other wildlife photos taken recently in Crawley here and one in Burgess Hill here.

Send us your photos of wildlife in Crawley - [email protected]

Have you taken wildlife photos in Crawley, Mid Sussex or Horsham areas? Send them to us at [email protected] or post them on our facebook post for this story