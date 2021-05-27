Smile for the camera! Brilliant reader photo captures fox looking happy in Crawley garden
There's nothing better than a well-timed wildlife photo.
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 11:31 am
Updated
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 11:32 am
And Worth resident Eva Groom captured this brilliant photo of a delighted looking fox in her garden.
Eva has named the regular visitor Millie, after her late mother.
You can see a picture gallery of other wildlife photos taken recently in Crawley here and one in Burgess Hill here.
Have you taken wildlife photos in Crawley, Mid Sussex or Horsham areas? Send them to us at [email protected] or post them on our facebook post for this story