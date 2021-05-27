Smile for the camera! Brilliant reader photo captures fox looking happy in Crawley garden

There's nothing better than a well-timed wildlife photo.

By Mark Dunford
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 11:31 am
Updated Thursday, 27th May 2021, 11:32 am

And Worth resident Eva Groom captured this brilliant photo of a delighted looking fox in her garden.

Eva has named the regular visitor Millie, after her late mother.

Eva Groom captured this photo of 'Millie' the fox