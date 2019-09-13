South Indians and Sri Lankans celebrate Hindu festival Janamasthami

Krishna worshippers from South India and Sri Lanka gathered at the Sri Swarna Kamadzi Amman Temple at Three Bridges to celebrate Lord Krishna's birthday.

At 6pm on Friday, August 23, celebrations continued late into the night in celebration of the Hindu festival of Janamasthami, which marks the birth of Lord Krishna. Special prayers were held to mark the occasion and children disguised as baby Krishna with a flute in hand were in the temple as people sang songs. The celebrations came to an end as worshippers partook in prasadam, the offering of food to God.

