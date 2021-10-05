Facebook has now blamed a “faulty configuration change” for the widespread outage which impacted the social media platform, along with Instagram and WhatsApp,

But what did our readers and Facebook followers get up to in the hours the social media programmes were down?

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook are all working again after experiencing a major outage from just before 5pm on Monday (4 October).

Of course, we asked, and here are some of the best answers.

Robert Morton said: "Was talking to the Mrs. Apparently she's been on Furlough 18 months."

Alena Hobson said: "Spoke to my family. They seem nice."

Lisa Eagle was nonethewiser. She said: "Didn't notice lol phone was quiet and watched my programmes in peace."

Katie Louise made good use of the time, she said: "Did me Tesco shop."

Vi Coactus said: "On other sites Congratulating the hackers for their good work."

Sarah Brown suggested some people were busy during the outage. She said: "There will be a baby boom in 9 months."

It was a tough time for Macaulay Huzki McGrath. He said: "Rocked myself back and forth. Fighting the tears. Watching my phone. Waiting. XD."

Carol Nevis Vincent said: "Worrying that someone was going to kick me off the top spot of my facebook game, which would mean losing the valuable treasure chests that I'd worked so hard to get."