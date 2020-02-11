St Catherine’s Hospice launches this year’s Midnight Walk - and here’s how you can take part

St Catherine’s Hospice is hoping people will go the extra mile when its popular Midnight Walk returns this summer.

The event will start at Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centre on Saturday, June 6, and will see the fundraisers step out under the stars in aid of the Crawley-based hospice which supports people facing death and bereavement.

There is a 20, 13, seven or two-mile route which people can take part in alongside family, friends or colleagues, and the charity has already had lots of people sign up to take part since opening registration on Monday, February 10.

Rose Wood, events fundraiser at St Catherine’s said: “Every year it’s humbling to see so many people join us at our Midnight Walk.

“It’s an inspiring night where people remember their loved ones, and challenge themselves to walk as many miles as possible, to raise as much money as possible.

“Every person has their own reason for walking but they’re united in wanting to make sure that hospice care is there for other people when it’s needed most.

“At the moment, St Catherine’s can only reach one in three people who need hospice care.

By supporting our Midnight Walk, you’ll be making sure that in the future our hospice can help more people.

“Nobody should face death and loss alone, so we hope you’ll step out in 2020 for this very special evening.”

Last year around 1,000 people walked through Horsham and raised more than £125,000 to help St Catherine’s get a step closer to supporting more terminally ill people and their families at a time it’s needed most.

Alongside supporting the hospice, many people walk in memory of someone they love.

Maureen, whose daughter-in-law, Nicola, was cared for by St Catherine’s, has taken part in several Midnight Walks in Nicola’s memory.

She said: “I always have so much fun on the walk and whenever I cross the finish line I feel proud.

“Everyone cheers and congratulates you and it’s always a very poignant moment for me. I’d encourage others to take part in the Midnight Walk because raising money for our wonderful, local hospice is very important.”

To sign up, visit www.stch.org.uk/midnightwalk or call St Catherine’s events team on 01293 447355.

Sign up by 5pm on Monday, April 20, to receive an exclusive early bird entry rate of £15.

Your entry fee include a free T-shirt, finisher’s breakfast and medal.