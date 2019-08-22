Staff and students at The Gatwick School left ‘extremely proud’ after GCSE results

Head of school, Mark Roessler said: “This year The Gatwick School had its first Year 11 cohort sitting their GCSE exams, and with less than 50 students sitting these exams, I am extremely proud of how they have risen to the challenge.”
With school leavers all over the country collecting their GCSE results today (August 22), the students from The Gatwick School have made their teachers ‘extremely proud’.
