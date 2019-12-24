Staff at a Crawley firm raise funds in memory of a special little girl

Staff at an electricity distributing firm brought their children to work in festive fancy dress to run a bucket collection in memory of a special little girl.

The Christmas elves gave out chocolates to thank power workers wearing their Christmas jumpers for a donation to Neuroblastoma UK and Age UK.

Sumera with Aleena

The fundraiser was organised by three mums at UK Power Networks in memory of Aleena Hassan, who died in August from an aggressive childhood cancer. Clair Cliff, Catherine Dixon and Sarah Rockliffe have all worked with Aleena’s mum, Sumera, in the company’s finance department.

The women have raised more than £845 for Neuroblastoma UK from bake sales and they plan to run an unwanted Christmas presents sale for the charity in the new year.

Catherine said: “Our colleagues have been incredibly generous and we’re so grateful, but we want to do more. We all love Sumera and have children of a similar age.

“When we heard about Aleena it changed our whole perspective and spurred us on to make a difference.

“No child should have to face such a battle and no parent should be told there is nothing that can be done, so we have asked our colleagues to give what they can.

“Neuroblastoma UK is trying to find treatments that are more effective and have fewer side effects making them kinder for children who live with this cancer and increase survival rates.”

Sumera has been overwhelmed by the support. She said: “I’m blessed to have such amazing friends through work and want to thank everyone so much for all the efforts they are making.”

To make a donation visit the fundraising page here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/FinanceBusinessPartneringUKPN