Stressed-out parents of Sussex toddlers wanted for new TV show

A new television series is on the lookout for stressed-out parents of Sussex toddlers.

Channel 5 has signed up child behaviour expert and nanny Laura Amies to help struggling parents regain control of their children.

A spokesman said: “Laura will take on any issue from tantrums to biting, picky eaters, non-sleepers and potty-training woes, and promises to give parents the tools to take back control of their children.”

Laura Amies said: “I believe a child should never be written off as being inherently naughty, there’s always a way to positively affect a child’s behaviour.

“In today’s modern world, parents can be led to believe that certain behaviours arise due to the fact that their child’s nutritional, emotional or even spiritual needs aren’t being met – when actually, a good dollop of common sense is often the best approach.

“I hope to share my techniques in a way that inspires the parents I’ll be working with - and those watching at home - with the confidence to adopt positive, sensible approaches themselves. Knowing that families could enjoy more time spent together, instead of in conflict is very motivating.

“As a child-carer I have an incredible opportunity to help not just one or two children but many and I am determined to do just that.”

The series is being produced by the team behind Dogs Behaving Badly and Three-Day Nanny, and will follow Laura as she spends time within the family home.

If you have a toddler needing Laura’s help contact the team on parenting@avalonuk.com or call 0207 598 7267 or text: 07399 364 652. Filming will take place mid-June to end to mid-September.