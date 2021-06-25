On November 7, hundreds of extraordinary pre-1905 vehicles will once again honour the pioneering spirit and engineering dexterities of those intrepid early motorists on the historic 60-mile journey from Hyde Park in Central London with a halfway stop for refreshments and essential fettling in Crawley before crossing through the South Downs to Madeira Drive on the Brighton seafront.

Over the last few years we have seen Chris Evans, One Show presenter Alex Jones, BBC Radio 2 DJ Ken Bruce and a host of Strictly Come Dancing stars take part in the run.

The Royal Automobile Club intends for this year to be a major celebration event with possibly up to 500 participants for what is going to be a truly historic tribute to the pioneers of 1896.

Entries for this year's event opened on Tuesday - for full details click here

1. London to Brighton Veteran Car Run The run starts off in London Buy photo

2. London to Brighton Veteran Car Run Cars on the journey Buy photo

3. London to Brighton Veteran Car Run The stop off in Crawley is always popular Buy photo

4. London to Brighton Veteran Car Run People come out in their droves to welcome the drivers Buy photo