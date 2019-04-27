Strong winds force cancellation of Horley St George’s Day fair

The popular Horley St George’s Day fair has been cancelled today, organisers have confirmed.

Horley Association Of Traders, which organises the event, has confirmed it has had to cancel the fun-filled fair due to strong winds.

On its Facebook page a spokesman said: “After all the hard work we are sad to say the wind has beaten us this year.

“We would like to say and massive thank you to everyone whom has tried to fight the wind and carry you. True hero’s.

“Please accept our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused, we are very saddened by this decision.”

The fair, branded by the association as the ‘The best St George’s day fair in the world’, was set to host everything from stools, food and live music to special appearances from dragons and knights.