Super hero fun run returns to Crawley

A fundraising super hero run to help vulnerable local children is returning to Crawley.

On April 11 Spider-Man will be leading a fun run around Tilgate Lake, to raise vital funds for Home-Start CHAMS.

Aneliese Whittaker, Fundraising and Marketing Co-ordinator at Home-Start said “This event is a fun way for local children to get involved and support other children. We are so grateful to Super Hero Parties, Tilgate Park and Tilgate Parkrun, who are supporting this event again.”

This event is open to all ages and abilities - under 11s must be accompanied by an adult.

There is a £5 per child registration fee to enter and every super hero is asked to take on the mission to raise much needed funds for vulnerable local children.

At the charity’s last Crawley-based run in 2018, more than 200 little Super Heroes joined Spider-Man, from Super Hero Parties, to take on the challenge which raised over £3,400 for Home-Start CHAMS.

As well as sponsorship for the run, local children came up with a range of ways to raise money, from sweet and cake sales after school, a Fundraising Day at nursery, to doing chores around the house.

Each year Home-Start CHAMS help hundreds of local children in families dealing with issues such as abuse, mental health, financial problems, or serious illness.

Their trained volunteers work with the families, helping parents to overcome these challenges and give young children the best possible start in life.

For tickets visit: https://superherofunrun2020.eventbrite.co.uk or for more information on the work Home-Start CHAMS visit: www.homestartchams.org.uk