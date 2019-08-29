Surrey and Sussex Crematorium install life-saving device following two deaths

A brand new life saving defibrillator is set to be installed at Surrey and Sussex Crematorium.

Dignity, the operator of the facility, has raised funds for a defibrillator through its charity partner, the British Heart Foundation.

In the past six months, there have tragically been two deaths at crematoria in the UK when visitors have suffered a heart attack when attending a funeral.

David Bason, crematorium manager, said: “Every minute without CPR or defibrillation reduces a person’s chance of surviving a cardiac arrest by around ten per cent.

“We will always call an ambulance but wanted to do everything we possibly can to provide immediate help. Our partnership with British Heart Foundation has enabled us to purchase a defibrillator to be located at the crematorium for use during an emergency.”

Donna Stokes, of the British Heart Foundation, supported the initiative by saying: “We thank Dignity for their commitment to the community and the money they have raised to fund life-saving research.”

In addition to Crawley, another 45 crematoria now have defibrillators installed.