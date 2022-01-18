According to short-term vehicle insurance company, Go Shorty, the speed registered by the driver in Sussex between 2018 and 2020 was the 7th fastest in the UK in that period.

Sussex Police shared footage of a car travelling at 151mph on the M23.First place was given to a driver from Northamptonshire, who was recorded at going 191 mph.

The research also showed the Sussex county to rank 12th in the areas with the most speed cameras, with 56 cameras currently installed over an area of 3,793 km2.

Sussex currently has 15 cameras per kms2, according to Go Shorty, with the A270 on Lewes Road being the home of the camera that recorded the most offences in the county between 2018 and 2020.

