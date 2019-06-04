Sussex care home deaths: Police investigation continues

A police investigation into the deaths of 13 people at nine care homes in and around Horsham is continuing - nearly two years after it was first launched.

The care homes where the 13 people died are all run by the same company - Sussex Health Care.

In a statement today, Sussex Police confirmed that their investigation into the company is continuing and that 11 people have now been questioned.

The police probe began in August 2017 when officers were alerted following ‘safeguarding’ concerns over 43 residents at Sussex Health Care homes.

In their statement today, police say: ”The police and multi-agency safeguarding investigation commenced as a result of safeguarding concerns for a number of patients at nine Sussex Health Care premises.

“Sussex Police was originally alerted as a result of safeguarding alerts relating to 43 residents, of which 13 died.

“Eleven people have so far been interviewed under caution in connection with the investigation.”

The series of deaths and injuries reported at care homes across the county led to the formation last December of a campaign group known as HACA - Harmed in Adult Care Alliance.

It is being spearheaded by Martyn Lewis and Mark Bates who are seeking answers into how two of their relatives were seriously injured while living at Beech Lodge Care Home in Guildford Road, Horsham.

Martyn’s brother Gary and Mark’s son Matthew each suffered broken legs in separate incidents at the home on the same day.

Also involved in HACA are relatives of 19 people who died at Orchid View care home in Copthorne, run by a company called Southern Cross, back in 2010.

Series of deaths and injuries at Sussex care homes leads to launch of new campaign group