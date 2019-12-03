Sussex chef stars tonight on TV’s Masterchef:The Professionals

A Sussex chef will be displaying his culinary skills in a national cooking competition being screened on TV tonight.

Freddie Innes, 25, from Ashington, is one of the contestants taking part in the quarter finals of MasterChef: The Professionals.

Freddie Innes SUS-191119-143511001

Freddie, a senior sous chef at Ockenden Manor in Cuckfield, cooked his way through to the quarter finals with a dish of pan-fried sea bass with parsnip puree, fondant potato and a red wine jus.

But he revealed this week that when at home, away from the cameras, he rarely indulges in fine dining. He said he and his girlfriend Jade “just have something simple or go out to dinner.”

But, he said, his dream was to have his own restaurant “somewhere in Sussex - it’s a really nice area.”

Freddie, who is originally from Turners Hill and developed a love of cooking from his grandparents, studied at Crawley College before entering the cooking world.

Viewers can tune in to Knockout Week of MasterChef:The Professionals tonight (Tuesday December 3) on BBC Two at 8pm to see Freddie battle it out for a place in the semi finals.