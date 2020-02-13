Sussex kitten with heart-shaped patch plays ‘matchmaker’ at adoption centre this Valentine’s Day

An adorable eight-week-old kitten with a heart-shaped patch of fur has stolen a heart this Valentine’s Day and is currently fulfilling the important role of ‘matchmaker’.

Cupid the kitten arrived at Cat’s Protection’s National Cat Adoption Centre with the rest of his litter in December and has now found his new home.

Cupid the cat has now found a home but staff at the rehoming centre hope he will be a 'little matchmaker' for older cats in need of a home

The black and white kitten has been stealing hearts with his unique markings at the charity’s Lewes Road centre in Chelwood Gate.

Staff are hoping that the playful kitten will act as a ‘matchmaker’ by attracting people to the centre to adopt many of the older cats in need of a home.

Deputy manager Karen Thompson said: “Cupid is absolutely adorable, and his heart marking is very sweet.

“We sometimes see unusual patterns or patches on black-and-white cats like him, but I can’t recall seeing a heart before.

“Like all kittens, there’s been lots of interest in Cupid and he has already been reserved.

“We’re hoping he’ll live up to his name by encouraging more people to visit our centre and meet some of the lovely older cats in our care. We’re hoping he’ll be our little matchmaker.”

The National Cat Adoption Centre is open daily from 10am - 4pm and is a great free day out for all the family.

Visitors can find the centre, which is situated in Chelwood Gate, on the A275, between Wych Cross and Danehill, with the postcode RH17 7DE.

A map and directions to the centre can be found here.

For more information about cats currently available for rehoming at the centre, call 01825 741331 or email cattery.reception@cats.org.uk

More information about cats ready for rehoming at volunteer-run branches throughout Sussex, can be found at this webpage.