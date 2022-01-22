Sussex Police launch appeal to find missing Crawley man

Ian, 45, was last seen by his wife on Sunday, January 16 at his home in Crawley where he was due to go to work in London the next day.

Police said he last spoke with a member of his family on the phone just before 9.30pm the following Tuesday, the same day he was due to return home from work.

Since then friends and family have been unable to contact Ian which is out of character.

Ian, from Crawley, has been missing for almost a week. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-220122-083227001

Officers believe he could also be in Surrey as his car, a black Audi S3 registration RK19 OUB, was last seen in the Epsom area.

Police said Ian is 5ft 10ins tall of medium/stocky build, with brown hair and a groomed brown beard.

He also has tattoos on his upper arms, which includes the number 13 written inside a spade playing card.