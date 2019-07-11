Sussex Police officers recognised at West Sussex Award ceremony

Officers recognised at an award ceremony in West Sussex included a detective constable who investigated a drugs discovery in Aldingbourne and two officers who attended to a woman intending to harm herself in Worthing.

Police officers, staff, special constables, volunteers and members of the local community from across West Sussex were recognised for their outstanding contribution to policing over the past year in an awards ceremony.

A ceremony took place at Arundel Castle, where presentations were awarded by High Sheriff of West Sussex Davina Irwin-Clark and Chief Constable Giles York.

Officers recognised included Detective Constable Andrea Watts, who was praised for her dedication in the investigation of a large discovery of a container of drugs in Aldingbourne in May 2017.

Andrea relentlessly worked on the investigation, analysing the exhibits seized from the container and arranging the search of the address of the suspects, police said.

A spokesman said: “Her dedication to the investigation on top of her daily case load saw the charge of a man and woman for money laundering and possession with the intent to supply class C drugs.

“The pair were sentenced to a total of 12 years following a 12-day trial over the production of illegal steroids at the secret laboratory.”

Special Constable Jake Sloane who was commended for his dedication to mentoring his colleagues across Chichester and Worthing.

His enthusiasm towards supporting, coaching and mentoring has led to an increase in officers being able to patrol within the local communities independently, a police spokesman said.

PC Sally Carman and PC Micheala-Jade Jackson were praised for their quick-thinking and calm manner when they attended a bridge in Worthing whereby a woman was standing on the wrong side of the barrier intending to harm herself.

The pair engaged in a conversation with the woman and with the help of a member of the public, helped her back over the barrier and onto the pavement, the spokesman said.

PC Rob Crombie was applauded for his calm manner when a man threatened to harm himself at St Richard’s Hospital, Chichester in May 2018.

Rob acted swiftly and bravely stepped in to prevent any harm to the man or other members of the public, according to the spokesman.

Chief Superintendent Jerry Westerman said: “It was wonderful to recognise some of the outstanding work that has taken place to make West Sussex the safest place it possibly can be.

“Police officers, police staff and members of the public have gone over and above what is expected of them, showing skill, determination, understand, compassion and bravery along the way.”

