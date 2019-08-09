Sussex schoolgirl stars in Keane’s new music video

A Sussex schoolgirl has played a role in a music video for the well-known rock band Keane.

Darcy Jacobs, 12, from Hastings, stars as a cake seller in the Battle-based band’s video to their new single Love Too Much, which was released yesterday (Thursday, August 8).

The St Leonards Academy student, who went up to London for filming of the video in July, said: “It was incredible. I’ve never really done music before. During the filming I also got covered in cake.

“I was lucky enough to meet the band and they were lovely. They were really nice and seemed really kind.

“I knew some of their songs before and I’m a huge fan of Sovereign Light Café being that I’m from Hastings.

“They just seemed like they were having a laugh.”

Darcy Jacobs in Keane's new video

This was not Darcy’s first experience in the industry.

Having played Young Cosette in Les Misérables and starring in The Ferryman, she has featured alongside Elaine Paige in Missing A Note. The short film, which is due to be released next month, aims to raise awareness of dementia and all profits made from the film will go to Dementia Care.

Darcy has also been cast as Young Tonia in the UK premiere of Dr Zhivago at Cadogan Hall on September 1, with rehearsals due to start in the next couple of weeks.

She added: “I have been singing and dancing since I was really little and then I professionally started when I was six.

Darcy Jacobs in Les Mis�rables

“I attend this amazing musical training club in London every Sunday called MX Masterclass.

“I just feel really lucky to be in this business and have these opportunities. I am very excited to see what happens next.”

Darcy’s mum Jemma said she was very proud of her daughter, describing her as a ‘very determined young lady’.

Jemma said: “Her family has been excited by this. We are huge Keane fans.

“We have been shouting it from the rooftops and since the video came out we have been watching it on repeat.”

Darcy reserved a message of thanks to her parents Jemma and Matthew, and her agent Sarah MacDonnell at Ardent Talent, without whom she said she would not have been able to achieve what she has.

See more:

Man arrested after knife is brandished outside Bexhill restaurant

Police investigate if Hastings drugs-related death is connected to dangerous batch of pills

Burger King plans to open in Hastings