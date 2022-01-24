Sussex video bulletin for Monday, January 24

Car crash on A272 near Bolney: photo shows overturned vehicle

News you can trust since 1881

Car crash on A272 near Bolney: photo shows overturned vehicle

Sussex MP claims she was sacked as a minister because of her ‘Muslim faith’

Two men ‘lucky to escape’ after car veers off Horsham bridge

Woman hit over the head with glass bottle at Three Bridges railway station - British Transport Police release images

Dogs Trust Shoreham: These are the 14 dogs and puppies looking for a home in Sussex this week

Major Horsham road set to close to all traffic

Worthing mum racks up millions of views on TikTok delivering food for Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo after quitting Gatwick Airport job

Police appeal for witnesses after Horley burglary

More on these stories at the links below:

Today's update is from Connor Gormley with weather from Megan O'Neill.