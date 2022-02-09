Sussex video bulletin for Wednesday, February 9

Crawley property which had become hazardous and a magnet for anti-social behaviour is closed

Milly Dowler killer Levi Bellfield who used to work as car clamper in West Sussex admits to killing Lin and Megan Russell

Stalled bus in Horsham no longer blocking Worthing Road Picts Hill

Chichester man charged over death of his two-year old son

Train driver confirmed dead after incident at West Worthing Station

Driver threatened and car damaged by group in late-night Burgess Hill road incident

Crawley woman braves the shave to raise money for St Catherine’s Hospice

Road closure in Crawley that drivers need to know about this week

Former Crawley restaurant’s unpaid six-figure debt written off by council

Crawley man fined thousands of pounds for unlawful tree felling

Today's update is from Jacob Panons with weather from Megan O'Neill.