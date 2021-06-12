Sussex’s fastest daredevil tortoise becomes film star: video special

Sybil the tortoise was filmed enjoying a ride on her tortoise-sized slide at Fishers Adventure Farm Park.

The video, which has currently reached over three million people on Facebook and been shared over 41k times, shows Sybil the tortoise climbing up her ramp, at her tortoise pace, venturing through her tunnel and over the top walkway to her slide and sliding down.

And she does not stop for anything in her way.

Sybil the tortoise

Sybil and her fellow tortoise Eric regularly enjoy their outdoor adventures in the park’s specifically designed grassed enclosures.

Tom Rollings, director of Fishers Farm Park, said: “Sybil was straight onto the slide as soon as we added it, and she’s always the fastest of the two when they’re outside playing in their field too - she’s quite a character!

“The vet has confirmed that she is happy, healthy and is clearly choosing to live life to the fullest with her new sliding antics... I think we could all take a leaf out of Sybil’s book!”