The brand-new vintage-inspired Hall & Woodhaus Alpine Bar is now open for guests to visit.

After the success of last year at select pubs within the Hall & Woodhouse family, the leading independent brewer has expanded its Alpine Bar locations to now include the popular Crawley pub.

Goff's manor has gone to town with their Alpine inspired decorations

This brand-new seasonal offering creates an apres-ski style atmosphere in the heart of the local community for family and friends to enjoy in the dark winter evenings.

Neil Robertson, General Manager of Goffs Manor, said: “We are extremely excited to be able to welcome the Alpine Bar to Goffs Manor this year.

“It is the perfect place for loved ones to come together and immerse themselves in a traditional festive experience, while enjoying some seasonal drinks and a light bite.”

Food offerings include German-inspired sweet and savoury Bavarian pretzels, bratwurst rolls, or a delectable Alpine Platter – a perfectly Christmassy sharing board including a whole baked camembert, pigs in blanket sausage rolls and much more.

German food and drink available

A speciality drinks menu will also be available with a selection of wintry favourites such as mulled wine and traditional steins of German Helles lager. The bar will also serve wine, prosecco and various spritzes to provide something for everyone.

Mr Robertson added: “The launch of the Alpine Bar has already proven to be a success, with guests being able to escape from the busy Christmas period, cosy up under a blanket and enjoy a moment with friends and family.

“We hope this seasonal offering will be a regular addition to Goffs Manor for many Christmases to come.”

The Hall & Woodhaus Alpine Bar will be open until Sunday 9th January from Thursday-Sunday and is free to enter. Booking is recommended.

The bar is also available for private hire Monday-Wednesday. Please contact Goffs Manor directly on 01293 540982 to enquire.

The opening times for the bar are as follows:

Thursday: 5-11pm

Friday-Saturday: 12-11pm

Sunday: 12-9pm