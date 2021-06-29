The project has improved the access into and within the Pastoral Centre, in Worth Road, making the space more user- friendly for all but particularly for the elderly and the disabled.

The entrance area is now able to easily accommodate a wheelchair and the flooring is level throughout. Automated door opening and closing will make for easy entry. The lighting has been improved with the installation of LED spotlights. The overall effect is a more open, spacious and welcoming venue.

St Barnabas Pastoral Centre in Pound Hill

DMC Building Services (of Copthorne) and their team have done a first class transformation of the Pastoral Centre.

The work has been made possible with donations and funds raised by the congregation plus grants received from Allchurches Trust, Asda, The Beatrice Laing Family Trust, The Bernard Sunley Foundation, The Co-op Local Community Fund, The Garfield Weston Foundation, The Gatwick Airport Community Trust, The Hobson Charity, The Longley Trust, The Big Lottery Community Fund and The Sussex Community Foundation.

The Café at St Barnabas is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays 10am-1pm. You can drop in and try their drinks - everyone is welcome.

On Fridays the Café is open from 10.30am until 12.30pm when we they offer a home cooked two-course lunch and drink for £7.

They are also seeking volunteers to help in the Café.

The Pastoral Centre is available for hire to community groups.

Contact the Church Office for further information on 0300 111 8150 or [email protected]

