Teenager suffers ‘serious multiple injuries’ in Felbridge crash

A teenager suffered ‘serious multiple injuries’ when a car crashed into two parked vehicles in Felbridge yesterday (January 15).

Police say that the crash happened at around 10.20pm in Crawley Down Road, Felbridge, when a white Seat Ibiza crashed with a parked blue Volkswagen Golf and a red Ford Focus.

A police spokesman said: “The front-seat passenger in the Seat, an 18-year-old man from East Grinstead, sustained serious multiple injuries and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, for treatment.

“The driver of the car, an 18-year-old man from Blindley Heath, near Lingfield, Surrey, sustained whiplash and bruising injuries and was taken to the East Surrey Hospital, Redhill.

“Substantial damage was caused to all three vehicles involved. The road was closed and diversions set up while the incident was dealt with.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision, who noticed the Seat being driven shortly beforehand, or who may have relevant dash-cam footage is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Thornwell.”

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol and drug driving.