Tesco in plans to open new Horsham town centre store

A major supermarket chain is putting forward plans to open a new store in Horsham town centre.

An application has been made by Tesco to Horsham District Council for a premises licence for the former site of Horsham’s post office in the Carfax.

Tescos are seeking approval to sell alcohol on the site between the hours of 6am and 11pm on Monday to Sunday.

The former Post Office building in the Carfax has stood empty since the post office moved to premisess inside WH Smith in Swan Walk shopping centre in March 2017.

Tescos has been approached for comment.