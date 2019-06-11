The 12 worst Horsham area roads for fatal and serious accidents

Sussex Safer Roads Partnership holds details of personal injury crashes reported to Sussex Police. All pictures Google Maps. See also: Horsham district areas with the highest household income ranked
View more
These are the 12 Horsham district roads with the highest number of deaths and ‘serious’ accidents for the period, March 2018 to February 2019 (the most recent available), according to the Sussex Safer Roads Partnership.
Sussex Safer Roads Partnership holds details of personal injury crashes reported to Sussex Police. All pictures Google Maps. See also: Horsham district areas with the highest household income ranked