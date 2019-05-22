The best soft play facilities in Sussex as recommended by you

1. Treasure Island Adventure Park, 5 Royal Parade, Eastbourne
There is an indoor soft play as well an outdoor adventure park and mini golf course. The soft play area is on two levels and there is a separate area for tiny tots. For all the different timings and costs visit the website.
3. Fishers Farm Park, Newpound Lane, Wisborough Green
The indoor soft play includes multiple areas which are all available on a 'Playzone Pass' with unlimited time restrictions. For just 3.00 per adult, 3.00 for a 1 year old and 8.00 per child (over 2 years). Opening hours are 10am to 5pm.