Soft play ball pit

The best soft play facilities in Sussex as recommended by you

Here we round up 25 popular soft play facilities around East and West Sussex as recommended by our readers.

There is an indoor soft play as well an outdoor adventure park and mini golf course. The soft play area is on two levels and there is a separate area for tiny tots. For all the different timings and costs visit the website.

1. Treasure Island Adventure Park, 5 Royal Parade, Eastbourne

Open from 9.30am Monday to Sunday and for children up to the age of 11 (must also be under 148cm in height). For full timings and costs visit the website.

2. Treasure Chest Soft Play Centre, Unit 1, The Faraday Centre, Faraday Road, Crawley

The indoor soft play includes multiple areas which are all available on a 'Playzone Pass' with unlimited time restrictions. For just 3.00 per adult, 3.00 for a 1 year old and 8.00 per child (over 2 years). Opening hours are 10am to 5pm.

3. Fishers Farm Park, Newpound Lane, Wisborough Green

The soft play, called the Den, has been described by parents as 'ideal' and a 'gem' while the cafe has also been praised.

4. T�s Cafe in the Market, Cattle Market car park, Rye

