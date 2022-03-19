Sunday, February 16: Valentine's Run in Tilgate Park, organised by Crawley Run Crew. Starts and finishes at K2 Crawley

The biggest events coming to Crawley in 2020

There’s lots to do, see and watch over the next 12 months, so be sure to get these dates in your diary! Read on to find out what 2020 has to offer.

March 19-22: Street food market in Queens Square
Monday, April 13: Easter Egg Hunt, Goffs Park, 11am to 1pm'Sunday, April 26: St George's Day celebrations with entertainment and community groups in the Historic High Street from 12noon to 4pm
Monday, May 4: Ifield May Fayre from 11am-4pm'Sunday, May 10: British Airways Run Gatwick, from 9am to 3pm. Half marathon, 5k and family run, starting and finishing in Southgate Park.'Saturday, May 16: STEM in the Park ' 11am-4pm

June 13-July 4: Crawley Festival'June 13: Crawley Festival's wellbeing and sustainability day at Memorial Gardens and Queens Square'June 17-21: Circus Zyair in Goffs Park'Saturday, June 20: Crawley Festival's High Street Live from 1pm to 9.30pm

