The biggest events coming to Crawley in 2020

Monday, May 4: Ifield May Fayre from 11am-4pm'Sunday, May 10: British Airways Run Gatwick, from 9am to 3pm. Half marathon, 5k and family run, starting and finishing in Southgate Park.'Saturday, May 16: STEM in the Park ' 11am-4pm
4. Crawley Armed Forces Day at Crawley Memorial Gardens.
June 13-July 4: Crawley Festival'June 13: Crawley Festival's wellbeing and sustainability day at Memorial Gardens and Queens Square'June 17-21: Circus Zyair in Goffs Park'Saturday, June 20: Crawley Festival's High Street Live from 1pm to 9.30pm